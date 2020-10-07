Global  
 

Schwartzman Grinds Down Thiem In Five-hour Battle To Reach Semis

WorldNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Schwartzman Grinds Down Thiem In Five-hour Battle To Reach SemisPARIS: Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal claycourt war of attrition to prevail 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2 and reach his first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Tuesday. Schwartzman had never beaten a top-five player at a Grand Slam and had lost his three previous quarter-finals, including one at the French, but the 28-year-old was relentless in his pursuit of victory in a gripping duel. Both players appeared to be running on empty...
