|
Washington Football team benches QB Dwayne Haskins, will start Kyle Allen vs. Rams
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Kyle Allen will take over as Washington's starting QB and Alex Smith will serve as the backup after Dwayne Haskins' struggles to start the season.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dwayne Haskins American football quarterback
Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera gets pregame dose of support in cancer battleRon Rivera surprised to see end zone seats at FedEx Field filled with 450 cardboard cutouts of family and friends before Sunday's game vs. Ravens.
USATODAY.com
Female coaches and referee just made NFL historySunday's game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns featured a historic first on the sidelines.
CBS News
Dan Snyder Says Washington Football Team May Have Found Its Name
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Quarterback Position in gridiron football
Derek Carr, LV Raiders Players Fined For Going Maskless At Charity EventDerek Carr and several Raiders teammates were just hit with hefty fines for going maskless at Darren Waller's charity event ... with the QB reportedly getting..
TMZ.com
New England Patriots' Cam Newton vows to get healthy after COVID-19 positive test; when will he return?New England Patriots QB says he'll take time off to "self-reflect" while on COVID-19/reserve list. Symptoms will determine availability for Week 5.
USATODAY.com
Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play on SundayThe NFL's COVID problem is getting worse -- Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus and will not play this weekend. The New England Patriots QB was..
TMZ.com
NFL Week 3 winners, losers: Seahawks' Russell Wilson makes MVP case; Bears' Mitchell Trubisky flopsAfter Sunday's NFL action, there's a clear early front-runner for MVP in Russell Wilson. But another QB's time time as starter might be ending.
USATODAY.com
Alex Smith American football quarterback
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this