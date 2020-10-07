Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington Football team benches QB Dwayne Haskins, will start Kyle Allen vs. Rams

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Kyle Allen will take over as Washington's starting QB and Alex Smith will serve as the backup after Dwayne Haskins' struggles to start the season.
