Coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday announced Dwayne Haskins will be Washington's starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:21 Published on September 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Alex Smith moves up depth chart, will back up Kyle Allen with Dwayne Haskins third

Pro Football Talk 59 minutes ago





