Derek Chauvin, Ex-Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death, Is Released on Bail

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The former Minneapolis police officer is awaiting trial on murder and manslaughter charges after a video captured him kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck in May.
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Ex-cop Derek Chauvin, charged for George Floyd's death, released on $1M bond

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin, charged for George Floyd's death, released on $1M bond 00:36

 Ex-cop Derek Chauvin, charged for George Floyd's death, released on $1M bond

