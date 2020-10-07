|
|
|
Derek Chauvin, Ex-Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death, Is Released on Bail
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The former Minneapolis police officer is awaiting trial on murder and manslaughter charges after a video captured him kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck in May.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|