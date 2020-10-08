Pence-Harris vice-presidential debate: five key takeaways

The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate



Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there were still moments of tension when Pence had to be reminded by Harris of whose turn it was to speak. Kamala Harris called the president's handling of the pandemic "the greatest failure of any presidential administration" in history. Pence accused Harris and Biden of threatening to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court "if they somehow win this election." A fly landing on Mike Pence's head and remaining there for two minutes was the event's viral moment, sparking a flurry of memes and its own parody Twitter page that now boasts over 17K followers.

