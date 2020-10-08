Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice presidential debate reaction, Hurricane Delta, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail following VP debate, the latest on Hurricane Delta and more things to start your Thursday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Pandemic Front And Center At VP Debate

Pandemic Front And Center At VP Debate 03:06

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris traded barbs during an often-spirited showdown. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hurricane Delta Hurricane Delta Category 4 Atlantic hurricane in 2020


Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

US Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris spar over virus, climate and taxes [Video]

US Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris spar over virus, climate and taxes

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:44Published
Race for the White House: Pence and Harris in high-stakes VP debate [Video]

Race for the White House: Pence and Harris in high-stakes VP debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:30Published

Eye Opener: Pence and Harris go head-to-head in VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris traded barbs in a more civilized debate compared to the match-up between President Trump and former Vice..
CBS News

Kayla Mueller, ISIS hostage killed in Syria, becomes a focus of Pence-Harris debate

 Mike Pence claimed Barack Obama and Joe Biden missed a chance to save hostage Kayla Mueller, whose parents have become Trump supporters.
USATODAY.com

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate

The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 10/8 [Video]

Eye On The Day 10/8

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Parts of the Gulf Coast are bracing for Hurricane Delta, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris sparred over issues like COVID-19 and..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published
Florida Task Force 2 Deployed To Louisiana [Video]

Florida Task Force 2 Deployed To Louisiana

Frances Wang reports they should arrive Thursday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published
Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Take On The Debate Stage [Video]

Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Take On The Debate Stage

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence went back and forth about the coronavirus pandemic, racism, climate change and more on the vice presidential debate stage.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:11Published

Related news from verified sources

VP Debate Gets Heated After Pence Accuses Harris of ‘Slander’ Against Trump on Military, Susan Page Jumps in to Enforce Rules

 Things got pretty animated during the mostly muted vice presidential debate Wednesday night during an exchange between *Kamala Harris* and *Mike Pence* on...
Mediaite Also reported by •BBC News

"I'm speaking": Kamala Harris rebukes Pence at debate

 According to a CBS News tally of the whole debate, Pence interrupted Harris twice as many times.
CBS News Also reported by •NPRDelawareonlineThe AgeZee News

'Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking:' Takeaways from the VP debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

 The debate between Pence and Harris lacked the name calling and searing insults of the Trump-Biden showdown. But there were flashes of tension.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •DelawareonlineBBC NewsUpworthyFOXNews.comCTV NewsCBS News

Tweets about this