Kate Middleton refused queen's invite to join royals for Christmas dinner until Prince William proposed, explosive new book claims
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
KATE Middleton refused an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to attend a family Christmas before her engagement to Prince William, a new book has claimed. British royal biographer Robert Lacey wrote that the queen extended her first...
