C-SPAN says Steve Scully's Twitter account hacked as 2nd presidential debate moderator tweet called biased

Friday, 9 October 2020
Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates said that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself.
Video Credit: nypost
News video: Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate

Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate 01:04

 Steve Scully's question for Anthony Scaramucci raises eyebrows ahead of debate

C-SPAN places Steve Scully on administrative leave

 The longtime journalist apologized for his "errors in judgment."
CBS News

Forget C-SPAN, let's hold a séance. As an originalist, let me give you 3/5 of my mind.

 If a Founder is busy plundering indigenous people or finding wood for his dentures, I go with whatever policy is favored by current Republican leaders.
USATODAY.com

How to watch the Trump and Biden town halls

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Tonight was supposed to be the second presidential debate, according to the schedule laid out by the..
The Verge

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says "corrupt" commission canceled debate to shield Biden

 RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel accused the Commission on Presidential Debates of canceling the second presidential debate to help Biden.
CBS News
October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date." This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27

Second Presidential Debate Officially Canceled After Trump Backs Out

 President Trump will not square off -- face-to-face, anyway -- as the second debate has been canceled, which could be a win for your eyes and ears ... if it was..
TMZ.com

Second presidential debate officially canceled

 The Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual..
USATODAY.com

Fly That Landed on Pence During Debate Becomes Biden Campaign Slogan [Video]

Fly That Landed on Pence During Debate Becomes Biden Campaign Slogan

A fly sat on Mike Pence's head during Wednesday's vice presidential debate for more than two minutes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56
Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Trade Insults in First Presidential Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have bitterly clashed in their first 2020 presidential debate, during which they traded insults and personal attacks. The US president..

Credit: ODN Duration: 04:19

Trump ditched a massive national debate audience for a smaller Q&A on NBC. With just 19 days until the election, that might be a mistake.

 By dropping out of the second presidential debate with Biden, Trump will be seen by far fewer people.
Business Insider


