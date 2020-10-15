BREAKING: C-SPAN Suspends Political Director Steve Scully For Admitting to Lying About Twitter Hack
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () C-SPAN suspended political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about his Twitter account being hacked, AP reported on Thursday. Scully, a veteran Washington D.C. journalist, was set to moderate the second presidential debate, which was scrapped after President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus. That debate had been scheduled for tonight. In a […]