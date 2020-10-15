Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING: C-SPAN Suspends Political Director Steve Scully For Admitting to Lying About Twitter Hack

Mediaite Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
BREAKING: C-SPAN Suspends Political Director Steve Scully For Admitting to Lying About Twitter HackC-SPAN suspended political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admitted to lying about his Twitter account being hacked, AP reported on Thursday. Scully, a veteran Washington D.C. journalist, was set to moderate the second presidential debate, which was scrapped after President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus. That debate had been scheduled for tonight. In a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

C-SPAN Suspends Scully After He Admits Lie About Hack

 C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted...
Newsmax

FBI, Twitter launch investigation into Steve Scully's claims account was hacked

 The FBI and Twitter are now investigating an alleged hack into C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully’s Twitter account. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this