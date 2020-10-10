|
NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler's triple-double leads Heat past Lakers to force Game 6
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler kept the Heat alive with a 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to outduel LeBron James and force Game 6 against the Lakers.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)
NBA Finals: What LeBron James has learned about being a LakerLeBron James says Lakers fans "don't give a damn what you've done before" as Los Angeles is on the cusp of clinching its first NBA title since 2010.
USATODAY.com
Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News
LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry LA Lakers back to beat Miami Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals leadLeBron James overcame a sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on..
WorldNews
Lakers one win from NBA title after beating Heat in game fourThe Los Angeles Lakers are a game away from winning their first championship in 10 years after they beat Miami Heat 102-96 to go 3-1 up in the NBA Finals.
BBC News
Jimmy Butler American basketball player
Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 3 Win Over Lakers in NBA Finals
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Butler stars as Heat take game three against Lakers in NBA FinalsJimmy Butler stars as the injury-hit Miami Heat take game three of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104.
BBC News
Jimmy Butler posts 40-point triple-double, Heat top Lakers in Game 3 of NBA FinalsJimmy Butler was magnificent with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Heat to a 115-104 win in Game 3 to cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 5 of the NBA FinalsCan the Lakers finish off the 17th title in team history, or will the Heat stay alive and extend the series? Here are three keys to watch in Game 5.
USATODAY.com
'Basketball will not define me' - James and Bryant-inspired Lakers seek first NBA title since 2010LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant once more when they bid for the NBA title on Friday.
BBC News
Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know FridayLouisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com
Miami Heat American professional basketball team
LeBron James American basketball player
Donald Trump Rips 'Nasty' LeBron James, 'He's a Hater'Donald Trump just WENT OFF on Lebron James -- blasting him as a "nasty" person and a "hater" who's ruining pro basketball. It was all part of an anti-Black Lives..
TMZ.com
LeBron James, I Promise school students featured on Wheaties boxJames said having the I Promise kids and families from his hometown of Akron, Ohio, on the box means "everything."
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this