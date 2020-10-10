Global  
 

NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler's triple-double leads Heat past Lakers to force Game 6

USATODAY.com Saturday, 10 October 2020
Jimmy Butler kept the Heat alive with a 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to outduel LeBron James and force Game 6 against the Lakers.
News video: Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: It's over for Miami Heat, Lakers will finish them in Game 5 | UNDISPUTED 01:43

 The Los Angeles Lakers are just one game away from winning another title. Despite being down 3-1, Jimmy Butler said the Miami Heat’s confidence is going to stay high. Meanwhile LeBron said after the Game 4 win that the job isn’t done and he wouldn’t sleep until the job is done. Hear why Chris...

NBA Finals NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

NBA Finals: What LeBron James has learned about being a Laker

 LeBron James says Lakers fans "don't give a damn what you've done before" as Los Angeles is on the cusp of clinching its first NBA title since 2010.
USATODAY.com

Magic Johnson on upcoming docuseries and NBA finals, says “LeBron is on a mission”

 Five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson talks to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about why he believes the Los Angeles Lakers will win their 17th NBA..
CBS News

LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry LA Lakers back to beat Miami Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

 LeBron James overcame a sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on..
WorldNews

Lakers one win from NBA title after beating Heat in game four

 The Los Angeles Lakers are a game away from winning their first championship in 10 years after they beat Miami Heat 102-96 to go 3-1 up in the NBA Finals.
BBC News

Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler American basketball player

Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 3 Win Over Lakers in NBA Finals [Video]

Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 3 Win Over Lakers in NBA Finals

Sunday's game saw Butler finish with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Butler stars as Heat take game three against Lakers in NBA Finals

 Jimmy Butler stars as the injury-hit Miami Heat take game three of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104.
BBC News

Jimmy Butler posts 40-point triple-double, Heat top Lakers in Game 3 of NBA Finals

 Jimmy Butler was magnificent with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Heat to a 115-104 win in Game 3 to cut the Lakers' lead to 2-1.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

 Can the Lakers finish off the 17th title in team history, or will the Heat stay alive and extend the series? Here are three keys to watch in Game 5.
USATODAY.com

'Basketball will not define me' - James and Bryant-inspired Lakers seek first NBA title since 2010

 LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant once more when they bid for the NBA title on Friday.
BBC News

Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know Friday

 Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Miami Heat Miami Heat American professional basketball team


LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

Donald Trump Rips 'Nasty' LeBron James, 'He's a Hater'

 Donald Trump just WENT OFF on Lebron James -- blasting him as a "nasty" person and a "hater" who's ruining pro basketball. It was all part of an anti-Black Lives..
TMZ.com

LeBron James, I Promise school students featured on Wheaties box

 James said having the I Promise kids and families from his hometown of Akron, Ohio, on the box means "everything."
CBS News

Nick Wright: LeBron doesn't lose close out games, Heat have no chance in Game 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: LeBron doesn't lose close out games, Heat have no chance in Game 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1 game away from a championship, but the MIami Heat are determined to extend the series to Game 6. Nick Wright is convinced the Heat won't have an answer for LeBron James and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:17Published
Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals. Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:15Published
LeBron Looks To Deliver Lakers Their 17th Title Friday In Definitive Tribute To Kobe [Video]

LeBron Looks To Deliver Lakers Their 17th Title Friday In Definitive Tribute To Kobe

Donning their “Black Mamba” uniforms in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to close out the Miami Heat in game 5 of the NBA Finals Friday night and win their 17th..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:16Published

Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' game 3 loss to the Miami Heat & whether or not LeBron James leaving the court early is a big...
FOX Sports Also reported by •BBC Sport

Beyond Jimmy Butler's heroics, here's how Heat stifled LeBron James, Lakers in Game 3 of NBA Finals

 Miami put Butler in position to play hero as it bounced back in a must-win Game 3 Sunday night
CBS Sports

LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry LA Lakers back to beat Miami Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead

LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry LA Lakers back to beat Miami Heat and take 3-1 NBA Finals lead LeBron James overcame a sluggish start and Anthony Davis made a key three-pointer and block late on as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comBBC SportCBC.caFOX Sports

