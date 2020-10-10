|
Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that shuttered dozens of mail ballot drop-off sites weeks before November’s election, authorizing only one for every county no matter the size. Abbott’s order dramatically reduced the number of places in Texas where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting and most heavily impacted the state’s largest cities, which are also Democratic strongholds. He issued the order Oct. 1 as voters had already begun returning ballots for the Nov. 3 election. The move brought swift accusations of voter suppression...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
'No hesitations': As COVID-19 lingers in Texas, fans relish return to ballpark for NLCS between Dodgers and BravesFans were allowed to attend Game 1 of the NLCS between the Dodgers-Braves game for the first time this season.
USATODAY.com
'Satan in the flesh': Friend murders pregnant mum, tears baby from wombA heavily pregnant woman in the US was killed and had her baby ripped from her womb by someone she "considered a friend", friends have revealed.21-year-old..
New Zealand Herald
McAleenan concerned border crisis just a "political issue" for someKevin McAleenan testified about conditions at the border one day after meeting with Norah O'Donnell in Texas
CBS News
As Arizona, Texas and Georgia become less white, voter suppression could keep these states from turning blueFast-growing Black and Latino populations and more organizing by Democrats have turned Texas, Georgia and Arizona into potential battleground states.
USATODAY.com
Greg Abbott 48th Governor of Texas
Federal Judge Blocks Texas Governor’s Move to Limit Ballot Drop-Off SitesGov. Greg Abbott had ordered that counties in the state be limited to one site each.
NYTimes.com
Judge blocks Texas governor's order limiting mail ballot drop-off sitesCivil rights and voting rights groups sued Abbott over the order last week.
CBS News
Federal judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locationsA judge issued an order barring enforcement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's proclamation that limited counties to one mail-in ballot drop-off location
USATODAY.com
Austin, Texas Capital of Texas, United States
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
In California: State tells Republicans to remove unofficial 'illegal' ballot boxesPlus: California economists win Nobel prize, the state's COVID cases are slowing down, and a Lakers victory celebration ends with arrests.
USATODAY.com
GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:47Published
California issues cease-and-desist to GOP, says unofficial ballot drop boxes are illegalElection officials have received reports of unofficial ballot drop boxes in Los Angeles, Fresno, Ventura and Orange counties. The Republican Party acknowledged..
USATODAY.com
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett beginOn Monday, confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. Republicans tried to preemptively shut down any..
CBS News
Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this