Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations

WorldNews Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locationsAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that shuttered dozens of mail ballot drop-off sites weeks before November’s election, authorizing only one for every county no matter the size. Abbott’s order dramatically reduced the number of places in Texas where voters could drop off mail ballots during early voting and most heavily impacted the state’s largest cities, which are also Democratic strongholds. He issued the order Oct. 1 as voters had already begun returning ballots for the Nov. 3 election. The move brought swift accusations of voter suppression...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas AG Ken Paxton Appeals Federal Judge's Ruling On Limiting Mail Ballot Drop-Off Locations

Texas AG Ken Paxton Appeals Federal Judge's Ruling On Limiting Mail Ballot Drop-Off Locations 00:52

 Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an appeal on a judge's ruling that blocked the governor's order on limiting mail ballot drop-off locations.

