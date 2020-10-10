Judge Blocks Texas Governor's Order To Limit Ballot Drop Boxes Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A federal judge on Friday blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order that would have limited locations to drop off mail-in ballots.



Abbott issued the proclamation earlier this month. He says limiting drop off sites to one per county will increase election security.

Several civil rights groups sued. Critics point out...



