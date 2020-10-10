Global  
 

Judge Blocks Texas Governor's Order To Limit Ballot Drop Boxes

Saturday, 10 October 2020
Judge Blocks Texas Governor's Order To Limit Ballot Drop BoxesWatch VideoA federal judge on Friday blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order that would have limited locations to drop off mail-in ballots.

Abbott issued the proclamation earlier this month. He says limiting drop off sites to one per county will increase election security.

Several civil rights groups sued. Critics point out...
