Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden, Herman Cain appear as flies on Mike Pence's head during 'SNL' VP debate spoof

USATODAY.com Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live predictably spoofed this week's Vice Presidential debate, after mocking the first debate in the episode's season premiere.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Fly That Landed on Pence During Debate Becomes Biden Campaign Slogan

Fly That Landed on Pence During Debate Becomes Biden Campaign Slogan 00:56

 A fly sat on Mike Pence's head during Wednesday's vice presidential debate for more than two minutes.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state [Video]

Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state

All eyes are on Florida with just 24 days left until election night.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:41Published

Biden-Harris hay bale display in Massachusetts set on fire 24 hours after it was finished

 'It's actually hard to believe anyone who says they love this country would do this,' the owner of the farm said.
USATODAY.com

When Are The Presidential Debates? Full Calendar

 Here’s the who, what, when and where for the three matchups between President Trump and Joe Biden and the single vice-presidential debate.
NYTimes.com

Herman Cain Herman Cain American businessman and politician

No, No, No! Herman Cain Is Tweeting From Beyond The Grave [Video]

No, No, No! Herman Cain Is Tweeting From Beyond The Grave

Former presidential hopeful Herman Cain died of COVID-19 on July 30th. But according to Gizmodo, that hasn’t stopped him from tweeting. In fact, either Cain's ghost or someone who has access to his account has been tweeting about how the coronavirus pandemic is overblown. Herman Cain's Twitter account tweeted on Sunday, with a link to an article containing a great deal of misleading information about COVID-19.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Grassley are in the line of succession. What if they get sick with COVID-19?

 The outbreak stemming from the White House has led to speculation about who would act as president should the disease incapacitate Trump.
USATODAY.com

Sure, that fly landed on Mike Pence's head. That's nothing compared to what flying pests have done at sporting events

 VP Mike Pence's fly is making waves, but these flying creatures also have stolen the spotlight in sporting events over the years.
USATODAY.com

The Backstory: Susan Page moderates vice presidential debate, hopes it 'helped voters'

 USA TODAY's bureau chief Susan Page moderated the debate between Pence and Harris. And no, she doesn't recommend a debate "mute" button.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Miami Presidential Debate Officially Canceled [Video]

Miami Presidential Debate Officially Canceled

The presidential debate scheduled for Miami has officially been canceled.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published
October 15 presidential debate canceled [Video]

October 15 presidential debate canceled

[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:27Published
Our Cartoon President 3x14 Hiding Joe Biden - COVID-Positive Cartoon Trump Watches the VP Debate [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x14 Hiding Joe Biden - COVID-Positive Cartoon Trump Watches the VP Debate

Our Cartoon President 3x14 Hiding Joe Biden - COVID-Positive Cartoon Trump Watches the VP Debate After exposing his entire staff to the coronavirus, an infected Cartoon Donald Trump watches the Vice..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

How to watch the vice presidential debate

 The vice presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comMediaiteUpworthyNewsyMid-Day

2020 Election Live Updates: Biden Agrees to Virtual Debate, Setting Up Standoff With Trump

 “Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people,” his campaign said after the debate commission announced the next debate...
NYTimes.com

Robert Reich: Four Key Takeaways From Harris-Pence VP Debate – OpEd

 The Vice Presidential debate didn’t have the fireworks of the first presidential debate but Pence’s lies were just as egregious as Trump’s. The only...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

Tweets about this