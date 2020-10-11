|
Joe Biden, Herman Cain appear as flies on Mike Pence's head during 'SNL' VP debate spoof
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live predictably spoofed this week's Vice Presidential debate, after mocking the first debate in the episode's season premiere.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Biden, Trump campaigns in Florida fighting to win this battleground state
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:41Published
Biden-Harris hay bale display in Massachusetts set on fire 24 hours after it was finished'It's actually hard to believe anyone who says they love this country would do this,' the owner of the farm said.
USATODAY.com
When Are The Presidential Debates? Full CalendarHere’s the who, what, when and where for the three matchups between President Trump and Joe Biden and the single vice-presidential debate.
NYTimes.com
Herman Cain American businessman and politician
No, No, No! Herman Cain Is Tweeting From Beyond The Grave
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Grassley are in the line of succession. What if they get sick with COVID-19?The outbreak stemming from the White House has led to speculation about who would act as president should the disease incapacitate Trump.
USATODAY.com
Sure, that fly landed on Mike Pence's head. That's nothing compared to what flying pests have done at sporting eventsVP Mike Pence's fly is making waves, but these flying creatures also have stolen the spotlight in sporting events over the years.
USATODAY.com
The Backstory: Susan Page moderates vice presidential debate, hopes it 'helped voters'USA TODAY's bureau chief Susan Page moderated the debate between Pence and Harris. And no, she doesn't recommend a debate "mute" button.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this