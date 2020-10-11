|
French Open 2020 men's singles final: Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal – live!
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Live updates from the men’s final at Roland Garros Kevin Mitchell: Djokovic’s gift to unsettle threatens Nadal And you can get in touch with Tumaini by email or Twitter 1.37pm BST It is raining in Paris and the roof is closing. Novak Djokovic will like this very much. 1.27pm BST Iga and Paris. A ❤️...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
French Open French Open Tennis Championships
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:50Published
‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashingNovak Djokovic admitted he was beaten by ‘a better player’ on the day after losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal. Nadal overpowered the Serbian..
WorldNews
'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ...Rafael Nadal produced an astonishing performance at the French Open on Sunday to win his 13th title at Roland Garros, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets...
WorldNews
Nadal beats Djokovic at French Open, ties Federer's recordNadal did not cede a set.
CBS News
Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player
Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
Paris Capital of France
Dozens attack Paris police station
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46Published
Police station near Paris attacked with fireworksPolice say at least 40 people armed with metal bars attacked the building, causing damage to windows and cars.
BBC News
‘The Mozart of tennis’ – plaudits pour in for French Open champion Iga Swiatek“The Polish queen of Paris” and “the Mozart of tennis” were two descriptions of Iga Swiatek as her home country toasted its newest sporting star. The..
WorldNews
Kevin Mitchell (baseball) American baseball player
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this