French Open 2020 men's singles final: Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal – live!

Sunday, 11 October 2020
French Open 2020 men's singles final: Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal – live!Live updates from the men’s final at Roland Garros Kevin Mitchell: Djokovic’s gift to unsettle threatens Nadal And you can get in touch with Tumaini by email or Twitter 1.37pm BST It is raining in Paris and the roof is closing. Novak Djokovic will like this very much. 1.27pm BST Iga and Paris. A ❤️...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Nadal wins 13th French Open title 01:04

 Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashing

 Novak Djokovic admitted he was beaten by ‘a better player’ on the day after losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal. Nadal overpowered the Serbian..
'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ...

 Rafael Nadal produced an astonishing performance at the French Open on Sunday to win his 13th title at Roland Garros, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets...
Nadal beats Djokovic at French Open, ties Federer's record

 Nadal did not cede a set.
Dozens attack Paris police station [Video]

Dozens attack Paris police station

Around 40 unidentified people armed with metal bars and using fireworks as projectiles tried to storm a police station in the Paris suburbs in the early hours of Sunday morning, officials said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

Police station near Paris attacked with fireworks

 Police say at least 40 people armed with metal bars attacked the building, causing damage to windows and cars.
‘The Mozart of tennis’ – plaudits pour in for French Open champion Iga Swiatek

 “The Polish queen of Paris” and “the Mozart of tennis” were two descriptions of Iga Swiatek as her home country toasted its newest sporting star. The..
Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues [Video]

Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues

Novak Djokovic says he experienced neck and shoulder issues during his French Open quarter-final win against Pablo Carrebo Busta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match [Video]

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:22Published
Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start [Video]

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:53Published

French Open 2020: Simona Halep stunned by Iga Swiatek in fourth round

 Top seed Simona Halep is out of the French Open after losing to Iga Swiatek in little more than an hour in the fourth round.
Top seed Halep thrashed by Polish teenager Swiatek and out of French Open

 Top seed Simona Halep is out of the French Open after losing to Iga Swiatek in little more than an hour in the fourth round.
Iga Swiatek: I'm just overwhelmed

 With the poise of a veteran and the shots of a champion, Iga Swiatek, 19, picked the perfect place for her first tour-level title: the French Open. Unseeded and...
