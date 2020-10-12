|
Gal Gadot cast as Cleopatra, draws criticism as 'very bland looking' Israeli playing the queen of Egypt
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot announced she will star as Cleopatra, the Queen of Egypt, in a new film, which heralded controversy on Twitter.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wonder Woman superhero appearing in DC Comics publications and related media
Gal Gadot Israeli actress and model
Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia
Gazans struggle with pandemic and blockadeCitizens in the overcrowded Palestinian territory are struggling to deal with the pandemic amid an ongoing blockade by Israel and Egypt.
BBC News
Today in History for October 6thHighlights of this day in history: Egypt's President Anwar Sadat assassinated; Yom Kippur War breaks out in Mideast; Top U.S. arms inspector reports on Iraq's..
USATODAY.com
Egypt unearths dozens of 2,500-year-old coffins in major discoveryArchaeologists in Egypt have unearthed dozens of ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo marking the latest in a series of discoveries in recent..
WorldNews
Egypt protests: Thousands demonstrate for sixth straight day
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19Published
Israel Country in Western Asia
Israel: Tens of thousands call for PM Benjamin Netanyahu to resign
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:00Published
Coronavirus infections in Jerusalem on the declineThe decline in coronavirus patients in Israel’s capital continues, a report by the municipality showed on Sunday. Some 485 people were diagnosed with..
WorldNews
US-Israeli AI retinal scanner named finalist at global health competitionAn Israeli-American startup has been named as one of the 12 finalists in the Startup Pitch Competition at the HLTH, one of the world's largest digital healthcare..
WorldNews
Israel will oppose any US F-35 sale to Qatar, intelligence minister saysIsrael will ask the US not to sell F-35 fighter jets to Qatar, in order preserve its qualitative military edge (QME), Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said on..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Tweets about this