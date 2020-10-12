Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson
Monday, 12 October 2020 () Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have won the Nobel Prize in economics for improving auction theory. The award caps a week of Nobel Prizes, including the awards for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace.
U.S. economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson won the 2020 Nobel Economics Prize for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
