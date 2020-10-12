Global  
 

Manuel Margot's amazing catch, home run lifts Rays over Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS

USATODAY.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Manny Margot's three-run home run in the first inning lifted the Rays over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: ALCS: Rays bring big bats and arms to matchup with Astros

ALCS: Rays bring big bats and arms to matchup with Astros 00:43

 SportsPulse: The Tampa Bay Rays dispatched the New York Yankees and will now face the Houston Astros in an ALCS which promises to feature a lot of fire power.

Rays outfielder Manuel Margot makes insane ALCS catch, flips over the wall in foul territory

 Manuel Margot might have just made the catch of the ALCS. He flipped over the wall in foul territory to end the second inning in grand fashion.
Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in Game 2 win against Yankees [Video]

Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in Game 2 win against Yankees

Randy Arozarena, Mike Zunino, Manuel Margot and Austin Meadows hit home runs for the Rays who beat the New York Yankees 7-5.

Rays bullpen shuts down Houston Astros as Tampa Bay takes Game 1 of ALCS

 Tampa Bay got five innings out of ace Blake Snell, then the bullpen took over and shut the door as the Rays beat the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.
Rays revenge home run knocks off Yankees in winner-take-all Game 5, Tampa Bay returns to ALCS for first time since 2008

 Michael Brosseau's home run in the eighth inning lifts the Rays over the Yankees, 2-1, in ALDS Game 5. They face the Astros in the ALCS.
Bang on this: Astros roll over Athletics to reach fourth consecutive ALCS

 Houston beat Oakland in four games, moving on to the ALCS, where the team will face the Rays or the Yankees.
'Ain't nobody better': Carlos Correa burnishes postseason cred as Astros blast A's 10-5 in ALDS opener

 The Astros and Athletics traded homers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with Houston emerging with an 10-5 victory.
Rays fail to close series in Game 4 loss to Yankees [Video]

Rays fail to close series in Game 4 loss to Yankees

The Yankees bounced back from two straight losses to set up a showdown between Gerrit Cole and the Rays on Friday night.

Yankees rely on unsung hero to even ALDS, now turn to ace Gerrit Cole for decisive Game 5 against Rays

 With the Yankees in a must-win Game 4, shortstop Gleyber Torres slugged a two-run home run in the sixth inning. The series is tied 2-2.
