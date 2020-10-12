|
Manuel Margot's amazing catch, home run lifts Rays over Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Manny Margot's three-run home run in the first inning lifted the Rays over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.
