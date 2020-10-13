Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barrett's Senate hearing, another Trump rally, Amazon Prime Day: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The confirmation hearing for high court nominee Amy Coney Barrett resumes, President Trump heads to Pennsylvania and more news to start your Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick

Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick 02:24

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead with their plan to quickly fill a vacancy on the bench before November's presidential election. Lisa...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Race for the White House: Trump holds first rally since Covid-19 treatment [Video]

Race for the White House: Trump holds first rally since Covid-19 treatment

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:54Published
'I’ll kiss everyone in that audience': Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus [Video]

'I’ll kiss everyone in that audience': Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:30Published

Trump made it hard for me to protect America. How could I vote for him again? How could anyone?

 My job was to keep Americans safe and Trump was my biggest obstacle. He ignored white nationalist violence, ignored COVID-19, and nearly started a war.
USATODAY.com
Defiant Donald Trump defends virus record and offers to kiss crowd members first post-Covid rally [Video]

Defiant Donald Trump defends virus record and offers to kiss crowd members first post-Covid rally

US President Donald Trump turned his first campaign rally since contractingCovid-19 into an emphatic defence of his handling of the pandemic that haskilled 215,000 Americans, joking he felt healthy enough to plunge into thecrowd and give voters “a big fat kiss”. There was no social distancing andmask-wearing was inconsistent among the thousands who attended Mr Trump’sreturn to Florida. Defiant as ever about the coronavirus, the 74-year-old heldforth for an hour, trying to revive his struggling campaign with just weeksleft before Election Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

The Commonwealth should not acquire the Aboriginal flag's copyright, Senate committee says

 The Select Committee on the Aboriginal Flag made two recommendations in its final report on Tuesday.
SBS

McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debate

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky..
CBS News
GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing [Video]

GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judge's seven children. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:47Published

Democrats are trying to flip the Senate in 2020. These are the seats considered up for grabs.

 Democrats would need to gain either three or four seats in order to secure a hold on the Senate. There are 35 seats up for election.
USATODAY.com

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

Putting Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court is not court packing

 Democrats will vote against Amy Coney Barrett soley because she might rule the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said Americans “deserve anindependent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as theyare written". Her comments encapsulated her conservative approach to the lawthat has Republicans excited about the prospect of her taking the place of thelate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before election day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pandemic at centre of US Supreme Court hearings

 The coronavirus won't surrender the national stage to anyone — not to President Donald Trump, Judge Amy Coney Barrett or the Republicans who currently hold the..
New Zealand Herald

Lawmakers lay out arguments for and against Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee delivered their opening arguments Monday as the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. CBS News..
CBS News

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon Prime Day 2020: The best deals you won't want to miss from this huge savings event

 Amazon Prime Day 2020 has arrived and we've sorted through the sale to find all the best vacuums, cookware, laptops, speakers and more—shop our picks.
USATODAY.com

Here are the best Prime Day 2020 deals you can get right now

 The Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the many tech products discounted during Amazon Prime Day 2020. | Photo by Brennan King / The Verge

Amazon Prime Day..
The Verge

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicking off early holiday shopping season amid coronavirus pandemic

 For years, Amazon Prime Day's nickname was "Black Friday in July." Now, Amazon is helping to kick off the holiday shopping season in earnest.
USATODAY.com

Price matching on Amazon Prime Day? Some stores will price match the competition but there are many exclusions

 Prime Day is kicking off the holiday shopping season with competing sales at Walmart and Target. But is possible to price match Amazon's prices?
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

'This hatred is taught': Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's second lady, records racist insults aimed at her

 A woman yelled racist and xenophobic insults at Gisele Fetterman, the Pa. lieutenant governor's wife, during a visit to a local grocery store Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Trump heads to Sanford, Florida for first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis; Biden calls trip 'reckless'

 Trump's Florida rally, which will be followed this week by events in Pennsylvania and Iowa, takes place amid continuing questions about his health.
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania's Second Lady Gets Called the N-Word at Grocery Store

 Pennsylvania's Second Lady -- the Lt. Governor's wife -- was accosted by a woman who hurled racist epithets and told her to get out of the U.S. Gisele Barreto..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Eric Trump cancels event at gun shop [Video]

Eric Trump cancels event at gun shop

A "Make America Great Again!" rally scheduled in Michigan for Tuesday has been canceled, according to the business. Eric Trump was scheduled to host the event at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson...

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:14Published
Trump Victory hosts Mississippi Republicans to discuss senate confirmation hearings [Video]

Trump Victory hosts Mississippi Republicans to discuss senate confirmation hearings

Trump Victory hosted Mississippi Republicans on a press conference call this afternoon to share their reactions to Amy Coney Barrett’s first day of confirmation hearings.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing [Video]

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published

Related news from verified sources

White woman calls the wife of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor the n-word while grocery shopping

 The wife of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor alleges she was insulted with a racial slur while grocery shopping this week.
Upworthy Also reported by •Mondaq

Barrett's Senate hearing, another Trump rally, Amazon Prime Day: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The confirmation hearing for high court nominee Amy Coney Barrett resumes, President Trump heads to Pennsylvania and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

DESTROYED: Tons of Trump mail-in ballot applications SHREDDED in back of tractor trailer headed for Pennsylvania

 (Natural News) A man in Indiana took video of a tractor trailer full of shredded mail-in ballot application mailers with Trump’s face on them that were...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this