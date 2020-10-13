|
Barrett's Senate hearing, another Trump rally, Amazon Prime Day: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The confirmation hearing for high court nominee Amy Coney Barrett resumes, President Trump heads to Pennsylvania and more news to start your Tuesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Race for the White House: Trump holds first rally since Covid-19 treatment
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:54Published
'I’ll kiss everyone in that audience': Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 00:30Published
Trump made it hard for me to protect America. How could I vote for him again? How could anyone?My job was to keep Americans safe and Trump was my biggest obstacle. He ignored white nationalist violence, ignored COVID-19, and nearly started a war.
USATODAY.com
Defiant Donald Trump defends virus record and offers to kiss crowd members first post-Covid rally
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
The Commonwealth should not acquire the Aboriginal flag's copyright, Senate committee saysThe Select Committee on the Aboriginal Flag made two recommendations in its final report on Tuesday.
SBS
McConnell and McGrath face off in Kentucky Senate debateSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath faced off Monday evening in the first and possibly only debate in the Kentucky..
CBS News
GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:47Published
Democrats are trying to flip the Senate in 2020. These are the seats considered up for grabs.Democrats would need to gain either three or four seats in order to secure a hold on the Senate. There are 35 seats up for election.
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
Putting Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court is not court packingDemocrats will vote against Amy Coney Barrett soley because she might rule the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.
USATODAY.com
Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Pandemic at centre of US Supreme Court hearingsThe coronavirus won't surrender the national stage to anyone — not to President Donald Trump, Judge Amy Coney Barrett or the Republicans who currently hold the..
New Zealand Herald
Lawmakers lay out arguments for and against Trump's Supreme Court nomineeLawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee delivered their opening arguments Monday as the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. CBS News..
CBS News
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
Amazon Prime Day 2020: The best deals you won't want to miss from this huge savings eventAmazon Prime Day 2020 has arrived and we've sorted through the sale to find all the best vacuums, cookware, laptops, speakers and more—shop our picks.
USATODAY.com
Here are the best Prime Day 2020 deals you can get right nowThe Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the many tech products discounted during Amazon Prime Day 2020. | Photo by Brennan King / The Verge
Amazon Prime Day..
The Verge
Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicking off early holiday shopping season amid coronavirus pandemicFor years, Amazon Prime Day's nickname was "Black Friday in July." Now, Amazon is helping to kick off the holiday shopping season in earnest.
USATODAY.com
Price matching on Amazon Prime Day? Some stores will price match the competition but there are many exclusionsPrime Day is kicking off the holiday shopping season with competing sales at Walmart and Target. But is possible to price match Amazon's prices?
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
'This hatred is taught': Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's second lady, records racist insults aimed at herA woman yelled racist and xenophobic insults at Gisele Fetterman, the Pa. lieutenant governor's wife, during a visit to a local grocery store Sunday.
USATODAY.com
Trump heads to Sanford, Florida for first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis; Biden calls trip 'reckless'Trump's Florida rally, which will be followed this week by events in Pennsylvania and Iowa, takes place amid continuing questions about his health.
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania's Second Lady Gets Called the N-Word at Grocery StorePennsylvania's Second Lady -- the Lt. Governor's wife -- was accosted by a woman who hurled racist epithets and told her to get out of the U.S. Gisele Barreto..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this