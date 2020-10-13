Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British WW2 Tallboy bomb detonates in Poland

BBC News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Divers attempting to defuse the massive bomb in a canal were outside the danger zone and unharmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Polish navy bid to defuse one of WWII's largest bombs near Baltic coast

Polish navy bid to defuse one of WWII's largest bombs near Baltic coast 02:14

 The bomb — nicknamed "Tallboy" and capable of causing a small earthquake — was dropped by the British in 1945.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tallboy (bomb) Tallboy (bomb) Type of earthquake bomb


World War II World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies

Facebook donates £1 million to help save UK’s WWII code-breaking center Bletchley Park

 A former Bletchley Park employee, Jean Valentine, handles part of the Turing Bombe — an electromechanical computer used to crack Nazi Germany’s Enigma code..
The Verge

Mitsuye Tanamachi, World War II Internee, Dies at 97

 The Japanese-American daughter of a California farmer was confined to a camp in Arizona where she found God and her husband. She died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

Italy Stays Top Despite 0-0 Draw V Poland In Nations League

 GDANSK, Poland: Italy was held to a 0-0 draw against Poland on Sunday but remained top of its UEFA Nations League group after the...
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Greek mine disposal team detonates WWII sea mine [Video]

Greek mine disposal team detonates WWII sea mine

A Greek mine disposal team has filmed itself detonating a world war two sea mine off the southern coast of Greece.The navy's mine disposal management team and the Underwater Disaster Management team..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Polish leader vows to veto EU budget in face of 'blackmail'

 WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ruling party leader is threatening to veto the European Union's economic recovery plan and long-term budget if the bloc decides...
SeattlePI.com

The Latest: Poland's PM in quarantine after virus contact

 WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he’ll quarantine after he met last week with a person who tested positive for the...
SeattlePI.com

President of Poland Duda or President of Ukraine Zelensky - Who is the bigger traitor?

 Polish and Ukrainian presidents sign a joint statement During the three-day visit of Andrzej Duda to Kiev, the presidents of Poland and Ukraine signed a joint...
PRAVDA


Tweets about this