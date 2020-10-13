Global  
 

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Victoria records 12 new COVID-19 cases as NSW flags easing of restrictions on outdoor venues; Trump tests negative as Australian death toll jumps to 899

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 13 October 2020
There are three new cases in the northern Victorian town of Shepparton that have been traced to Chadstone cluster and lawyers have issued a warning on 'reduction in justice' as smaller juries pitched to overcome COVID hurdle. In NSW, restrictions on outdoor concerts and performances have been eased and twice as many people will be allowed to drink and dine outdoors from Friday despite the rising number of locally acquired coronavirus cases.
