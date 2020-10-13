Global  
 

Conchata Ferrell, Memorable Maid on ‘Two and a Half Men,’ Dies at 77

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
She first achieved acclaim on the stage. But she was best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Berta, Charlie Sheen’s gruff housekeeper.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On 'Two And A Half Men,' Dead At 77

Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On 'Two And A Half Men,' Dead At 77 00:38

 Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom "Two and a Half Men," died Monday at 77. Katie Johnston reports.

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who is best known for her role in the CBS comedy "Two And A Half Men," has died.

