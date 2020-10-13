|
Conchata Ferrell, Memorable Maid on ‘Two and a Half Men,’ Dies at 77
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
She first achieved acclaim on the stage. But she was best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Berta, Charlie Sheen’s gruff housekeeper.
Actress Conchata Ferrell Has Died At 77
Actress Conchata Ferrell, who is best known for her role in the CBS comedy "Two And A Half Men," has died.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24Published
