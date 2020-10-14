Global  
 

Great Barrier Reef has lost half of its corals since 1995

BBC News Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Every type of coral has declined since 1995 because of climate change, an Australian study finds.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years 00:32

 In the last 30 years, Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost 50% of its coral populations. According to CNN, experts say climate change is a key driver of the reef disturbance. Researchers assessed coral and their colony size on the Great Barrier Reef between 1995 and 2017. They found depletion of...

Great Barrier Reef coral reef system off the east coast of Australia

Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming [Video]

Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming

[NFA] Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half its coral in the last three decades and scientists fear the loss caused by frequent bleaching will compromise its ability to recover. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

Climate change has wiped out half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals in the past two decades

 Scientists expect corals will continue dying off unless nations met their Paris Agreement commitment to keep the increase in global average temperature under 2..
SBS

Great Barrier Reef census citizen science project kicks off

 SYDNEY, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of tourism boats, private vessels, superyachts and research ships has set out to conduct a census of the Great Barrier Reef...
WorldNews
Asia travellers snap up 'flights to nowhere' [Video]

Asia travellers snap up 'flights to nowhere'

Qantas Airways said a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia's Outback and Great Barrier Reef had sold out in 10 minutes, as it joined a growing trend in Asia offering sightseeing "flights to nowhere" that take off and land at the same airport. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Trailer [Video]

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Trailer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Official Trailer - Netflix - In this musical special, the Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:43Published
Australia's First Underwater Hotel Lets You Sleep Next To Fish In The Great Barrier Reef [Video]

Australia's First Underwater Hotel Lets You Sleep Next To Fish In The Great Barrier Reef

Fancy actually sleeping with the fishes? Australia's first underwater hotel allows guests to sleep next to fish in the Great Barrier Reef. Offered by marine tourism agency Cruise Whitsundays,..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Great Barrier Reef's Corals in Steep Decline

 Half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals have died over the past 25 years, scientists said Wednesday, warning that climate change is irreversibly destroying the...
People can do more than use less plastic to help save the Great Barrier Reef

 There are many threats to Australia's Great Barrier Reef - cyclones, shipping, crown-of-thorns starfish - but QUT researchers say climate change is its worst...
Warming has killed half the coral on the Great Barrier Reef, study finds. It might never recover.
