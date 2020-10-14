|
Great Barrier Reef has lost half of its corals since 1995
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Every type of coral has declined since 1995 because of climate change, an Australian study finds.
Great Barrier Reef may never recover from warming
Climate change has wiped out half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals in the past two decadesScientists expect corals will continue dying off unless nations met their Paris Agreement commitment to keep the increase in global average temperature under 2..
Great Barrier Reef census citizen science project kicks offSYDNEY, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A fleet of tourism boats, private vessels, superyachts and research ships has set out to conduct a census of the Great Barrier Reef...
