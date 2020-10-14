Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Great Barrier Reef's corals in steep decline

Terra Daily Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Great Barrier Reef's corals in steep declineBrisbane, Australia (AFP) Oct 14, 2020

Half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals have died over the past 25 years, scientists said Wednesday, warning that climate change is irreversibly destroying the underwater ecosystem. A study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society Journal found an alarming rate of decline across all sizes of corals since the mid-1990s on the vast World Heritage-listed reef off Australia's northeaste
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years 00:32

 In the last 30 years, Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost 50% of its coral populations. According to CNN, experts say climate change is a key driver of the reef disturbance. Researchers assessed coral and their colony size on the Great Barrier Reef between 1995 and 2017. They found depletion of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Great Barrier Reef: Can tech help it survive? [Video]

Great Barrier Reef: Can tech help it survive?

Drones, science stations and monitoring sensors are being used to help buy the reef more time.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 05:08Published
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Trailer [Video]

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Trailer

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Official Trailer - Netflix - In this musical special, the Octonauts must find a way to hold back hungry swarms of coral-eating starfish to save a new friend’s..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:43Published
Asia travellers snap up 'flights to nowhere' [Video]

Asia travellers snap up 'flights to nowhere'

Qantas Airways said a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia's Outback and Great Barrier Reef had sold out in 10 minutes, as it joined a growing trend in Asia offering sightseeing "flights to nowhere"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Great Barrier Reef's Corals in Steep Decline

 Half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals have died over the past 25 years, scientists said Wednesday, warning that climate change is irreversibly destroying the...
Newsmax Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this

ProtectingTerra

RaniLyons⚡PowertothePeople️ RT @ProfTerryHughes: Climate change is not just some future possible "threat". It has already wiped out half of the #GreatBarrierReef's cor… 3 seconds ago

climatenews

Climate News Great Barrier Reef corals have more than halved in past 25 years, study shows https://t.co/XQPClpYoHi 5 seconds ago

GBREVO7

GBrevó RT @guardianeco: Great Barrier Reef corals have more than halved in past 25 years, study shows https://t.co/Br3rJ15IdX 27 seconds ago

OurFutureBot

OurFuture - BOT RT @semaphorist: Great Barrier Reef has lost half of its corals since 1995. #ClimateEmergency #environment #pollution #fisheries https:/… 46 seconds ago

Lynne04289004

puny Viking warrior!! RT @Lunarteddy: Great Barrier Reef has lost half of its corals since 1995 😿😿😿😾😾😾🙀🙀🙀 https://t.co/bC3YxTFCb8 50 seconds ago

babcia54

mary margaret 🇨🇦☮️🏳️‍🌈 RT @alfonslopeztena: Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half of its corals since 1995 due to warmer seas driven by climate c… 57 seconds ago

SChenHayes

Stuart Chen-Hayes Great Barrier Reef corals have more than halved in past 25 years, study shows https://t.co/JCQispIgXC 1 minute ago

h4bbytasyy

. RT @NewsBFM: A study has found that the Great Barrier Reef has lost more than half of its corals in the last 25 years, due to warmer seas c… 2 minutes ago