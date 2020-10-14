Great Barrier Reef's corals in steep decline Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals have died over the past 25 years, scientists said Wednesday, warning that climate change is irreversibly destroying the underwater ecosystem. A study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society Journal found an alarming rate of decline across all sizes of corals since the mid-1990s on the vast World Heritage-listed reef off Australia's northeaste


