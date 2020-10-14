The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its Corals

In the last 30 years, Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost 50% of its coral populations. According to CNN, experts say climate change is a key driver of the reef disturbance. Researchers assessed coral and their colony size on the Great Barrier Reef between 1995 and 2017. They found depletion of...
Qantas Airways said a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia's Outback and Great Barrier Reef had sold out in 10 minutes, as it joined a growing trend in Asia offering sightseeing "flights to nowhere"..