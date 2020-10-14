Global  
 

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its Corals

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 14 October 2020
The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost Half Its CoralsA new study of the Great Barrier Reef shows populations of its small, medium and large corals have all declined in the past three decades.

Lead author Dr Andy Dietzel, from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies (CoralCoE), says while there are numerous studies over centuries on the changes in the structure of...
News video: The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years

The Great Barrier Reef Has Lost 50% Of All Corals In Past 30 Years 00:32

 In the last 30 years, Australia's Great Barrier Reef has lost 50% of its coral populations. According to CNN, experts say climate change is a key driver of the reef disturbance. Researchers assessed coral and their colony size on the Great Barrier Reef between 1995 and 2017. They found depletion of...

'There is no time to lose': Great Barrier Reef has lost half its corals

 The Great Barrier Reef has lost half its corals, with a decline in the number of shallow and deep water corals across almost all species in the past two decades.
Brisbane Times

Great Barrier Reef has lost half of its corals since 1995

 Every type of coral has declined since 1995 because of climate change, an Australian study finds.
BBC News

Great Barrier Reef's corals in steep decline

Great Barrier Reef's corals in steep decline Brisbane, Australia (AFP) Oct 14, 2020 Half of the Great Barrier Reef's corals have died over the past 25 years, scientists said Wednesday, warning that...
Terra Daily


