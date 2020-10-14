|
Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The Titans held onto their unbeaten record by running over the Bills in Tennessee's first game since the start of a COVID-19 outbreak.
