Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The Titans held onto their unbeaten record by running over the Bills in Tennessee's first game since the start of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Titans set to play Bills Tuesday

Titans set to play Bills Tuesday 01:23

 With no new COVID-19 cases, the Tennessee Titans are set to play the Bills tomorrow.

