You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills



On Thursday morning, another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 5 days ago Titans look to return to play on Sunday following COVID outbreak p1



Titans undefeated streak was halted after a COVID-19 outbreak hit 20 of its players and personnel. But they look to return to play this Sunday against the Bills. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 25:43 Published 1 week ago Titans look to return to play on Sunday following COVID outbreak p3



Titans undefeated streak was halted after a COVID-19 outbreak hit 20 of its players and personnel. But they look to return to play this Sunday against the Bills. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 09:04 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this