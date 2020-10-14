|
Demi Lovato takes a stance against Trump in politically-charged power ballad 'Commander in Chief'
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Demi Lovato asked her fans to "join me in voting" in the 2020 presidential election with a ballad criticizing President Donald Trump's leadership.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Demi Lovato American singer, songwriter, and actress
Demi Lovato: Help! I'm Being Stalked by Max Ehrich!In the weeks since Demi Lovato ended her engagement to Max Ehrich , things have gone from bad to worse. As reports mount of Max's alleged obsession and denial,..
WorldNews
Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Dropping Single About Their RelationshipDemi Lovato's would-be groom is pouring his heart out on wax ... with a love song about the first time he met her ... something we're guessing ain't gonna please..
TMZ.com
Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Sulks at Beach Where He Proposed to HerDemi Lovato's abrupt end to her engagement still has the would-be groom down in the dumps -- he's also down at the beach where he got on bended knee, clearly..
TMZ.com
'A day to reflect and support': Tan France, Demi Lovato, more stars celebrate National Coming Out DayStars including Demi Lovato, Tan France and Ellen DeGeneres are sharing stories, photos and posts in honor of National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's son, Barron, tests positiveMelania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms. The White House initially said he had tested..
New Zealand Herald
NBC Insiders Detail Donald Trump's "Serial Bad Behavior" | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:09Published
Watch live: Trump rallies in IowaPresident Trump is trying to turn out his base. He's not trying to change his tone to attract moderates.
CBS News
Couple who pointed guns at protesters plead not guiltyA lawyer for Mark and Patricia McCloskey says President Trump "contacts them semi-frequently."
CBS News
President Trump's Voice Sounds Terrible During White House SpeechPresident Trump's voice sounds a little worse for wear, and it could be due to back-to-back rallies to flaunt his post-COVID condition ... or possibly the..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this