Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato takes a stance against Trump in politically-charged power ballad 'Commander in Chief'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Demi Lovato asked her fans to "join me in voting" in the 2020 presidential election with a ballad criticizing President Donald Trump's leadership.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Demi VS Trump: Demi Lovato calls out Donald Trump on political anthem Commander in Chief

Demi VS Trump: Demi Lovato calls out Donald Trump on political anthem Commander in Chief 00:41

 Demi Lovato has called out President Donald Trump on his handling of racial injustice and the coronavirus pandemic on her new politically-charged anthem 'Commander in Chief'.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Demi Lovato Demi Lovato American singer, songwriter, and actress

Demi Lovato: Help! I'm Being Stalked by Max Ehrich!

 In the weeks since Demi Lovato ended her engagement to Max Ehrich , things have gone from bad to worse. As reports mount of Max's alleged obsession and denial,..
WorldNews

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Dropping Single About Their Relationship

 Demi Lovato's would-be groom is pouring his heart out on wax ... with a love song about the first time he met her ... something we're guessing ain't gonna please..
TMZ.com

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Sulks at Beach Where He Proposed to Her

 Demi Lovato's abrupt end to her engagement still has the would-be groom down in the dumps -- he's also down at the beach where he got on bended knee, clearly..
TMZ.com

'A day to reflect and support': Tan France, Demi Lovato, more stars celebrate National Coming Out Day

 Stars including Demi Lovato, Tan France and Ellen DeGeneres are sharing stories, photos and posts in honor of National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's son, Barron, tests positive

 Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms. The White House initially said he had tested..
New Zealand Herald
NBC Insiders Detail Donald Trump's "Serial Bad Behavior" | THR News [Video]

NBC Insiders Detail Donald Trump's "Serial Bad Behavior" | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter talked to former NBC insiders, who provided new details on his brazen demands and the way the network enabled him.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:09Published

Watch live: Trump rallies in Iowa

 President Trump is trying to turn out his base. He's not trying to change his tone to attract moderates.
CBS News

Couple who pointed guns at protesters plead not guilty

 A lawyer for Mark and Patricia McCloskey says President Trump "contacts them semi-frequently."
CBS News

President Trump's Voice Sounds Terrible During White House Speech

 President Trump's voice sounds a little worse for wear, and it could be due to back-to-back rallies to flaunt his post-COVID condition ... or possibly the..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato released a new song about Max Ehrich split [Video]

Demi Lovato released a new song about Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato seemingly references her split from fiance Max Ehrich on her new breakup ballad, 'Still Have Me'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Demi Lovato hints at broken engagement with new self-love anthem [Video]

Demi Lovato hints at broken engagement with new self-love anthem

Demi Lovato has reflected on her shock split from ex-fiance Max Ehrich in a new ballad all about self-love.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Blackpink's YouTube Music Series 'Released,' Demi Lovato's Breakup Ballad 'Still Had Me' & Music More | Billboard News [Video]

Blackpink's YouTube Music Series 'Released,' Demi Lovato's Breakup Ballad 'Still Had Me' & Music More | Billboard News

Blackpink's YouTube Music Series 'Released,' Demi Lovato's Breakup Ballad 'Still Had Me' & Music More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Cornyn: Important for Trump, Biden to Debate

 The Commission on Presidential Debates isn't meeting the challenge of the times by canceling the second debate between Democrat nominee Joe Biden and President...
Newsmax Also reported by •BBC News

Mary Trump eviscerates her uncle Donald’s Village People ‘dancing’ and Don Lemon can’t handle it

 Mary Trump, the lesbian niece of Donald Trump, tore into the US president’s terrible dancing skills to the delight of CNN anchor Don Lemon on Tuesday (13...
PinkNews

Donald Trump’s gay niece, Mary Trump, reveals president sees illness as ‘an unforgivable weakness’

 Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, has explained why, in her opinion, the president has responded so erratically to his coronavirus diagnosis and to the...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

PitbullsVoices

PitbullMom Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny calls on Trump to condemn poiso... https://t.co/MfekD4ZsM1 via @YouTube T… https://t.co/m44lDIVE7D 30 minutes ago

vilijijitjr

Mike O+ 🇨🇦 Damn Proud Canuck HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! Good one... oh, wait... you're serious?? "Putin? Stand back and Stand by." Russian oppositio… https://t.co/HDSpxSYudY 51 minutes ago

HongarijeNieuws

Arnold de Keijzer Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny calls on Trump to condemn poiso... https://t.co/BtEH1J8rv5 via @YouTube 1 hour ago