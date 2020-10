CNA Staff, Oct 7, 2020 / 04:45 pm (CNA).- A recently arrested Hong Kong entrepreneur and media executive said this week that he plans to stay in Hong Kong...

'The Lord is suffering with me,' Catholic Hong Kong activist says (CNA) “If you believe in the Lord, if you believe that all suffering has a reason, and the Lord is suffering with me,” said Jimmy Lai, “I’m at peace with...

