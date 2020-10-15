|
Rudolph seeking a new home at auction
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the perennial stop-motion animation Christmas special "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" are going up for auction on Nov. 13. (Oct. 15)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Fictional reindeer created by Robert Lewis May
Santa Claus Legendary character, said to deliver gifts to children on Christmas Eve
Santa unveils Selfridges' 2020 Christmas Shop
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)
Race to find a COVID-19 vaccine as cases rise worldwideThe race for a COVID-19 vaccine is heating up as cases rise worldwide. The chair of the U.K. Vaccine Taskforce says there's a slim chance a vaccine may be ready..
CBS News
Slim chance COVID vaccine ready by Christmas, says UK task force chair"I think it's more likely that it'll be in early next year," said Kate Bingham.
CBS News
Trump Aide Insists U.S. Will Reduce Forces in Afghanistan to 2,500 TroopsThe national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien, reiterated a plan to draw down troops to 2,500 by early 2021, sidestepping President Trump’s call for a..
NYTimes.com
For Lapland, Christmas won't be canceled, but...
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Nostalgic toys and family games are top Christmas picks at Hamleys
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this