Rudolph seeking a new home at auction

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the perennial stop-motion animation Christmas special "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" are going up for auction on Nov. 13. (Oct. 15)
News video: Iconic Rudolph And Santa Puppets About To Hit The Auction Block

Iconic Rudolph And Santa Puppets About To Hit The Auction Block 00:37

 Two iconic puppets used to make the classic "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" Christmas special are about to hit the auction block.

