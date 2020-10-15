Global  
 

American singer Post Malone wins big at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020
American singer Post Malone wins big at 2020 Billboard Music AwardsLOS ANGELES, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- American singer Post Malone turned out a big winner with nine awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night. The long-delayed ceremony was held at...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul

Post Malone rules Billboard Music Awards with nine-prize haul 00:50

 Post Malone was the big winner at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, picking up a total of nine trophies.

Post Malone Post Malone American singer-songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actor from Texas

Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards [Video]

Post Malone big winner at delayed Billboard Music Awards

Post Malone was the big winner at the delayed Billboard Music Awards, takinghome nine gongs including top artist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Billboard Music Award Billboard Music Award

Post Malone wins nine Billboard Music Awards, including best artist

 Billie Eilish, BTS and Harry Styles were also big winners, with many urging fans in the US to vote. ......
WorldNews

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Xinhua News Agency Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China

