Cameron Peak Fire grows to largest in Colorado's history

Mark Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest wildfire in Colorado history, growing more than 20,000 acres in a day… https://t.co/YEZGZmnUwF 12 minutes ago Richard Hicks RT @DenverChannel: Last night, the #CameronPeakFire, which has burned west of Fort Collins for a little more than two months, became the la… 14 minutes ago Denver7 News UPDATE: Fire officials say the #CameronPeakFire is now 164,140 acres — an increase of 5,840 acres from last night —… https://t.co/qJnlo7NoZm 17 minutes ago John Orr RT @reporterherald: Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest in Colorado history at over 158,000 acres https://t.co/Lrig8VomGC 22 minutes ago KOAA News5 The Cameron Peak Fire, burning west of Fort Collins, has become the largest wildfire in Colorado history after grow… https://t.co/f6R83dsN3V 54 minutes ago KRDO NewsRadio Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest in Colorado’s history, burning more than 158,000 acres https://t.co/M8sS8oDXKm 1 hour ago Denver7 News Last night, the #CameronPeakFire, which has burned west of Fort Collins for a little more than two months, became t… https://t.co/pR1Ew6yVoO 1 hour ago Maximus Overdrive TV Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest wildfire in Colorado history, growing more than 20,000 acres in a day https://t.co/mCxZZcjCc1 2 hours ago