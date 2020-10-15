|
Cameron Peak Fire grows to largest in Colorado's history
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Huge clouds of smoke rose from the Cameron Peak Fire in north Colorado as high winds from a cold front in the area fanned the flames on October 14.
Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest wildfire in Colorado history, growing more than 20,000 acres in a dayThe Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest wildfire by acreage in Colorado history.
