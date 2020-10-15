Global  
 

Cameron Peak Fire grows to largest in Colorado's history

Thursday, 15 October 2020
Huge clouds of smoke rose from the Cameron Peak Fire in north Colorado as high winds from a cold front in the area fanned the flames on October 14.
 The Cameron Peak Fire has now burned an estimated 158,300 acres after strong winds created extreme fire conditions on Wednesday.

Cameron Peak Fire becomes largest wildfire in Colorado history, growing more than 20,000 acres in a day

 The Cameron Peak Fire on Wednesday surpassed another 2020 blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire, as the largest wildfire by acreage in Colorado history.
Largest wildfire Colorado has ever seen burning now near Fort Collins

 The record-setting Cameron Peak Fire started Aug. 13 and has burned more than 158,000 acres.
