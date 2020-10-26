Global  
 

Thousands Told To Evacuate In Southern California

Newsy Monday, 26 October 2020
Thousands Told To Evacuate In Southern CaliforniaWatch VideoPowerful winds are fueling the spread of a fast-moving wildfire in southern California.

Sixty thousand people were told to evacuate after it broke out this morning in Orange County.

The fire tore through a couple thousand acres in just hours.

California is experiencing winds up to 60 mph.

That's prompted...
 The Silverado Fire and Blue Ride Fire in Southern California burns over 8,000 acres and forces thousands to evacuate their homes.

