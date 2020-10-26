|
Thousands Told To Evacuate In Southern California
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoPowerful winds are fueling the spread of a fast-moving wildfire in southern California.
Sixty thousand people were told to evacuate after it broke out this morning in Orange County.
The fire tore through a couple thousand acres in just hours.
California is experiencing winds up to 60 mph.
That's prompted...
