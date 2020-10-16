IPL 2020 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians are currently in second position and a win will take them to the top spot. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are in the fourth spot and another loss could open an opportunity for the... 👓 View full article

