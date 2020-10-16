Global  
 

IPL 2020 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

DNA Friday, 16 October 2020
Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians are currently in second position and a win will take them to the top spot. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are in the fourth spot and another loss could open an opportunity for the...
Video Credit: ANI
IPL 2020: 'Every player is ready to perform at any given time', says MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena

IPL 2020: 'Every player is ready to perform at any given time', says MI Coach Mahela Jayawardena 01:35

 Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone...

