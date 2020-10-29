IPL 2020 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Chennai Super Kings are the only team that has been officially eliminated from the playoff race and they will be hoping to spoil the chances of other teams. For Kolkata Knight Riders, they will be hoping to win this match for a loss could put them a step closer to elimination from the knockouts. 👓 View full article

