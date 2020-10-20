Global  
 

IPL 2020 - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

DNA Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Delhi Capitals are on top of the table in IPL 2020 and one more win could seal their spot in the play-offs of the tournament. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, have kept their play-off hopes alive with a superb win against Mumbai Indians in a double super over. Kings XI Punjab are in seventh position and a win today could keep...
News video: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah 01:49

 Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in match of IPL 2020. Team players left their hotel from the Dubai to reach Sharjah Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led team stand at 2nd position in IPL table.

