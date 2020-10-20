IPL 2020 - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Delhi Capitals are on top of the table in IPL 2020 and one more win could seal their spot in the play-offs of the tournament. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, have kept their play-off hopes alive with a superb win against Mumbai Indians in a double super over. Kings XI Punjab are in seventh position and a win today could keep...
Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in match of IPL 2020. Team players left their hotel from the Dubai to reach Sharjah Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led team stand at 2nd position in IPL table.
Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of..
After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work..