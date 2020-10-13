IPL 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2020 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently fifth in the points table while Chennai Super Kings are in seventh position and desperately seeking a win in order to stay in contention for the play-offs.
Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday (October 13) in a battle to keep its IPL 2020 hopes alive.The three-time champions and last ediition's runner-up,...
