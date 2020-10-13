Global  
 

IPL 2020 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

DNA Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2020 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently fifth in the points table while Chennai Super Kings are in seventh position and desperately seeking a win in order to stay in contention for the play-offs.
News video: IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: CSK Vs SRH: MS Dhoni's team eyes much-needed win to stay alive | Oneindia News 03:18

 Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, a team which desperately needs its batting to click when it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday (October 13) in a battle to keep its IPL 2020 hopes alive.The three-time champions and last ediition's runner-up,...

