Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Probable 11s, weather and pitch report

DNA Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will square off in the 41st match of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Chennai Super Kings are currently at the bottom of the table with just six points from 10 games while Mumbai Indians are in third spot with 12 points. A loss for CSK will eliminate them...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling [Video]

CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling

After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR [Video]

'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith [Video]

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 37th match of IPL-2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 19).
DNA

IPL 2020 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

 Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians are currently in second...
DNA

IPL 2020 - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

 Delhi Capitals are on top of the table in IPL 2020 and one more win could seal their spot in the play-offs of the tournament. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand,...
DNA


Tweets about this