IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Probable 11s, weather and pitch report
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will square off in the 41st match of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Chennai Super Kings are currently at the bottom of the table with just six points from 10 games while Mumbai Indians are in third spot with 12 points. A loss for CSK will eliminate them...
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table..
