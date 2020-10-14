Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

DNA Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in a crucial clash in IPL 2020 as the race for the play-offs intensifies. Shreyas Iyer's team are in second position in the points table but are facing some issues regarding team composition due to the injury to Rishabh Pant. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are staging a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Top two leading teams DC and MI all set for face off in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: Top two leading teams DC and MI all set for face off in Abu Dhabi 01:35

 Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 1st place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore [Video]

Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore

ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan, Ashok Kumar Rathore said, "Based on information, raids were conducted in five locations across Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Nagaur in connection with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:39Published
IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: 'We'll come back strong,' says Shreyas Iyer after losing match against MI

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer after losing match against Mumbai Indians said that the team will come back strong. Shreyas Iyer said, "From batting point of view, I think, we really paced the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy [Video]

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Probable 11s, Sharjah weather and pitch report

 Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 encounter at Sharjah cricket stadium and this will be the last encounter for Steve Smith's side in...
DNA

IPL 2020 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Probable 11s, Dubai weather and pitch report

 The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
DNA

IPL 2020 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

 Mumbai Indians are presently in second position in IPL 2020 points table and can go on top with a win over the Rajasthan Royals.
DNA


Tweets about this