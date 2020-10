IPL 2020: KKR's playoff chances handed a blow with defeat to CSK Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Ravindra Jadeja slammed consecutive sixes off the last two balls of the match to take Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.



Jadeja scored 30 off 11 balls and followed up Ruturaj Gaikwad's 72 and Ambati Rayudu's 38 to take CSK to their second... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this