From End Sars to End Swat, Nigeria protests explained

BBC News Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
How and why did Nigeria's End Sars protests turn into End Swat protests?
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Nigeria protests continue even after gov't disbands police squad

Nigeria protests continue even after gov't disbands police squad

 Gov't forms new police unit in place of old one but protesters want justice, broader reforms.

Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

End Sars: Nigerian army warning amid anti-police brutality protests

 The army warned "subversive elements and trouble makers" to desist at protests against police brutality.
BBC News

End Sars protest: Nigeria police to free all protesters

 The police chief says he has also ordered officers to stop using force against demonstrators.
BBC News

End Sars protests: The young Nigerians who forced the president to back down

 Nigeria's #EndSARS protests gathered momentum online, but burst onto the streets to force a change.
BBC News

Special Anti-Robbery Squad Special Anti-Robbery Squad Former Nigerian police unit

#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved [Video]

#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved

After days of protests against police brutality, authorities say all SARS officers will be redeployed to other police commands, formations and units.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutality

 Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)A controversial Nigerian police unit accused of brutality will be disbanded, following nationwide protests demanding an end to police..
WorldNews
‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped [Video]

‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped

Calls for abolition of notorious police unit grow as more join protests and online movement against police brutality.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutality in Abuja [Video]

Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutality in Abuja

A controversial Nigerian police unit accused of brutality will be disbanded, following nationwide protests demanding an end to police violence in the country.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO

Nigeria: World Food Day - Nigeria to Ban Milk Importation in 2022- - Minister

 [Premium Times] Nigeria will ban milk importation into the country in the next two years, the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has...
allAfrica.com

Nigeria: Electoral Board Announces Date for 2023 Presidential Poll

 [Premium Times] The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has announced February 18 as the date for the 2023 presidential election.
allAfrica.com


