From End Sars to End Swat, Nigeria protests explained
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
How and why did Nigeria's End Sars protests turn into End Swat protests?
Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa
End Sars: Nigerian army warning amid anti-police brutality protestsThe army warned "subversive elements and trouble makers" to desist at protests against police brutality.
BBC News
End Sars protest: Nigeria police to free all protestersThe police chief says he has also ordered officers to stop using force against demonstrators.
BBC News
End Sars protests: The young Nigerians who forced the president to back downNigeria's #EndSARS protests gathered momentum online, but burst onto the streets to force a change.
BBC News
Special Anti-Robbery Squad Former Nigerian police unit
#EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:42Published
Nigeria dissolves controversial police unit accused of brutalityLagos, Nigeria (CNN)A controversial Nigerian police unit accused of brutality will be disbanded, following nationwide protests demanding an end to police..
WorldNews
‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:52Published
