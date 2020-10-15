Global  
 

A bronze statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in Brooklyn on her birthday next year

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020
A statue of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in her hometown Brooklyn next March on what would be the legal trailblazer's 88th birthday.
