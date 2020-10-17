Global  
 

Florida city sells excess swans after Queen Elizabeth's gift leads to overpopulation

WorldNews Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Florida city sells excess swans after Queen Elizabeth's gift leads to overpopulation A Florida city has sold off three dozen swans to ease an overpopulation crisis. Lakeland's signature swans swamped the city, more than 60 years after Queen Elizabeth II gifted it a pair of the birds. Lakeland, situated just east...
Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

Florida city sells swans after Queen's gift leads to overpopulation

 Queen Elizabeth II's donation to Lakeland, Florida in 1957 was a gift that kept on giving too much.
BBC News

A Florida City Is Selling Some of Its Beloved Swans

 Lakeland’s swan population has thrived since Queen Elizabeth II donated a pair in 1957. Now, however, the city has too many of the birds and is seeking to..
NYTimes.com
Queen on first public engagement outside royal residences since March [Video]

Queen on first public engagement outside royal residences since March

The Queen was back to business as she carried out her first public engagementoutside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped thenation. The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke ofCambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at PortonDown near Salisbury, meeting scientists providing vital support in the UK’sresponse to the Covid-19 outbreak. She ventured from HMS Bubble – the nicknamefor her reduced household of staff – for what was her first externalengagement in seven months. The Queen was on good form as she quipped whilesigning the guest book: “Well it proves we’ve been here, doesn’t it?”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Queen Elizabeth leaves COVID bubble to visit top-secret military lab

 The British monarch's first appearance in public since anti-virus restrictions were imposed sees her join Prince William at a lab battling the coronavirus, and..
CBS News

Lakeland, Florida Lakeland, Florida City in Florida, United States

Arrest made after Lakeland mom was 'brutally' killed in front of her children, police say [Video]

Arrest made after Lakeland mom was 'brutally' killed in front of her children, police say

On Tuesday, Lakeland Police are expected to provide more information on the arrest of a man accused of killing a Lakeland mother in front of her children. Story: https://bit.ly/2G3HZ2k

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:29Published
Woman's body found in ditch after deadly hit-and-run in Lakeland [Video]

Woman's body found in ditch after deadly hit-and-run in Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Lakeland.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:17Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI [Video]

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground state, Michigan, where Biden said Trump is living in a "dream world." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:55Published
The Silent Campaign: How Florida lawyers are gearing up for election fight [Video]

The Silent Campaign: How Florida lawyers are gearing up for election fight

With less than three weeks until the election, both parties are mounting forces on the ground hired, if necessary, to wage a war behind the scenes come election day. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains the silent campaign.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Florida city sells excess swans after Queen Elizabeth's gift leads to overpopulation

Florida city sells excess swans after Queen Elizabeth's gift leads to overpopulation A Florida city has sold off three dozen swans to ease an overpopulation crisis. Lakeland's signature swans swamped the city, more than 60 years after Queen...
WorldNews Also reported by •Daily RecordE! OnlineJust Jared

Queen Elizabeth Returns to Royal Duty for First Time Since March

 Queen Elizabeth is making her first royal visit since the Coronavirus shut down the world back in March of 2020. The 94-year-old royal joined her grandson Prince...
Just Jared Also reported by •DNABelfast TelegraphCBC.caE! OnlineFOXNews.comUpworthyUSATODAY.com

Kate Middleton refused queen's invite to join royals for Christmas dinner until Prince William proposed, explosive new book claims

Kate Middleton refused queen's invite to join royals for Christmas dinner until Prince William proposed, explosive new book claims KATE Middleton refused an invitation from Queen Elizabeth to attend a family Christmas before her engagement to Prince William, a new book has claimed. British...
WorldNews


