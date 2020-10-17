PM Jacinda Ardern on track for landslide re-election win in New Zealand vote
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Labour had 50.1% of the votes, ahead of the opposition National Party of Judith Collins at 26.2%, the Electoral Commission said, with 40% of ballots counted in an election that was largely a referendum on Ms Ardern's aggressive handling of COVID-19.
