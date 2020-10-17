Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Jacinda Ardern on track for landslide re-election win in New Zealand vote

Hindu Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Labour had 50.1% of the votes, ahead of the opposition National Party of Judith Collins at 26.2%, the Electoral Commission said, with 40% of ballots counted in an election that was largely a referendum on Ms Ardern's aggressive handling of COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: New Zealand PM wins second term

New Zealand PM wins second term 06:22

 Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office after her rival conceded in New Zealand's general election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jacinda Ardern: The triumphs and challenges [Video]

Jacinda Ardern: The triumphs and challenges

Ahead of a general election in New Zealand, a look back at Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:20Published
Emily Beswick explains her healthcare appeal to NZ PM Jacinda Ardern [Video]

Emily Beswick explains her healthcare appeal to NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

Major health and diplomatic experts in New Zealand are calling for a rethink of the healthcare system and have slammed Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party for not doing enough before the general election..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 07:41Published
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News

This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Jacinda Ardern takes early lead in NZ 'Covid election'

 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on track to achieve an unprecedented outright majority in New Zealand's general election Saturday after campaigning on her...
IndiaTimes

New Zealand election 2020: Jacinda Ardern wins second term in landslide victory; set to return as NZ PM

 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election on Saturday as voters rewarded her for a decisive response...
DNA

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern headed for landslide win and 2nd term

 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday in New Zealand's general election.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

yolimaarellano

yolima arellano RT @WSJ: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s center-left Labour Party won a landslide victory in national elections Saturday as vot… 3 seconds ago

SarasaKrishnan4

Too much cacophony 🙉🙉 RT @the_hindu: Prime Minister #JacindaArdern's Labour Party is poised for a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election, and possib… 22 seconds ago

AilsaForshaw

Ailsa Forshaw🧢 RT @DailyMailAU: Jacinda Ardern wins the New Zealand election in a landslide https://t.co/dBPQOprhlk https://t.co/LBU38ygEH3 34 seconds ago

kiayahnolan

Kiayah♡ RT @TheWomensOrg: Jacinda Ardern is currently on track for a landslide victory to be re-elected as Prime Minister of New Zealand. At 37,… 35 seconds ago

mariamajsa

Maria Majsa RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's center-left Labor Party wins a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election as vo… 1 minute ago