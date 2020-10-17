Bolivia election: Five things to know about

Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election Vote follows a year of political turmoil in the Andean nation following the removal of former President Evo Morales.

LA PAZ: Voters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday’s general election in Bolivia. Polls opened at 8am in an election..

Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election Luis Arce leads in the polls, but the MAS candidate may not be able to avoid a risky, second-round runoff.

Need to Survive The Election? Stock Up On Fuzzy Slippers And Blankets



Things like the upcoming election and social justice movements are stressing people out, and in a survey by HomeServe, Americans admit what they’re stocking up on to take them through the winter. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:19 Published 30 minutes ago

If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast



If Joe Biden is elected president, outgoing President Donald Trump is likely to have more days in court than he ever dreamed possible. Lacking his current presidential protections, Trump will face.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago