Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bolivia election: Five things to know about

BBC News Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The re-run of the controversial presidential election in 2019 has been tensely awaited.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bolivia Bolivia Landlocked country in South America

Polls start closing in 'calm' Bolivian general election [Video]

Polls start closing in 'calm' Bolivian general election

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election [Video]

Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election

Vote follows a year of political turmoil in the Andean nation following the removal of former President Evo Morales.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published

Bolivians vote in election expected to bring upheaval

 LA PAZ: Voters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday’s general election in Bolivia. Polls opened at 8am in an election..
WorldNews

Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race

 The election comes after last year's fraudulent poll which forced Evo Morales to resign.
BBC News
Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election [Video]

Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election

Luis Arce leads in the polls, but the MAS candidate may not be able to avoid a risky, second-round runoff.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Need to Survive The Election? Stock Up On Fuzzy Slippers And Blankets [Video]

Need to Survive The Election? Stock Up On Fuzzy Slippers And Blankets

Things like the upcoming election and social justice movements are stressing people out, and in a survey by HomeServe, Americans admit what they’re stocking up on to take them through the winter.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:19Published
If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast [Video]

If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast

If Joe Biden is elected president, outgoing President Donald Trump is likely to have more days in court than he ever dreamed possible. Lacking his current presidential protections, Trump will face..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
In This Election Year, People Are Stocking Up On Fuzzy Slippers And Blankets [Video]

In This Election Year, People Are Stocking Up On Fuzzy Slippers And Blankets

Things like the upcoming election and social justice movements are stressing people out, and in a survey by HomeSense, Americans admit what they’re stocking up on to take them through the winter.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia's election redo

 LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales’ party claimed victory in Bolivia’s presidential election as official results trickled in from...
Upworthy Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNPR

Bolivia election: exit polls suggest thumping win for Evo Morales' party

 Presidential election win for Luis Arce would mark stunning leftwing political comeback
Upworthy Also reported by •BBC News

Bolivia's Vote a High-Stakes Presidential Redo Amid Pandemic  

 Sunday’s vote is a re-run of last year’s election and an attempt to reset Bolivia’s democracy
VOA News Also reported by •NPRBBC NewsEurasia ReviewUpworthyBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

EggmanOrWalrus

Phil Resch Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race #science https://t.co/Jd1dNNq5lT 39 minutes ago

JelenaPopovic_E

Jelena ♡ ➰✨ 🦁🐬🦋💙🇸🇪💛 RT @BBCWorld: Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race https://t.co/YzWF4k0z1L 1 hour ago

EggmanOrWalrus

Phil Resch Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race #markets https://t.co/Jd1dNNq5lT 5 hours ago

gingercatgames

Ginger Cat Games Bolivia election: Exit polls suggest win for Luis Arce https://t.co/us9kO4jvK8 #Bolivia 5 hours ago

seeker401

Seeker 🌐 Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race https://t.co/BLyaWkZSxN https://t.co/z7Gz27wZ19 15 hours ago

Kenikewahine78

KMarc02 #UniteBlue #WeAreThePatriots🍑 RT @LiberalResist: Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race https://t.co/6q3QbW3kGp https://t.co/W5J1tawDBR 16 hours ago

paoloigna1

paolo ignazio marong Incertezza BBC News - Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race https://t.co/tb3rHY1UCC 16 hours ago

reader_today

NewsTodayReader Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race https://t.co/j1auZmbD7R 17 hours ago