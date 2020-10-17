|
Donald Trump is the QAnon president. And he's proud of it
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
There is something worse than Donald Trump’s takeover of the Republican party. Yes, even worse than a party that doesn’t take seriously a pandemic that has killed more than 217,000 Americans. Worse than a party that doesn’t care about locking up children in cages at the border or separating them...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:00Published
US President Donald Trump row with Facebook escalates over Hunter Biden storyFacebook's Sir Nick Clegg was involved in the controversial decision to reduce the social media distribution of a New York Post story which was based on the..
New Zealand Herald
Michigan plays key role in 2020 electionAfter President Trump's surprising victory in Michigan in 2016, both candidates are paying special attention to the state in 2020. Janet Shamlian speaks to..
CBS News
President Trump carries on with rallies as health experts warn against large gatherings during pandemicPresident Trump is holding rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday, even as coronavirus cases surge in those states. Local officials and health experts..
CBS News
President Trump holds rally in Wisconsin as coronavirus cases surgePresident Trump is holding a rally Saturday in Rock County, Wisconsin, where COVID-19 cases are spiking. In Wisconsin, 26% of tests have come back positive...
CBS News
QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory
QAnon's JFK Jr. Conspiracy Theory Foiled, No Dallas Rally This WeekendA milestone day on QAnon's absurd conspiracy theory-filled calendar is about to be washed away like the BS it is -- because, no ... JFK Jr. is NOT coming back to..
TMZ.com
QAnon's conspiracy theories seep dangerously into the real worldQAnon’s baseless conspiracy theories have repeatedly been debunked, but its ideas continue to spread online ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Jeff..
CBS News
From QAnon to 1994 crime bill: These questions from Trump, Biden town halls really lit up social mediaIn two separate town halls held and streamed simultaneously hundreds of miles apart, both candidates had viral moments — for better or worse.
USATODAY.com
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
US election 2020: American lives that could be reshaped in weeksOne law, 10 years on, and 23 million Americans whose healthcare access could change on 10 November.
BBC News
US and Italy – current and former COVID-19 epicenters – are worlds apart in pandemic approachFrom leaders on down, Italians have reacted very differently than Americans when it comes to COVID-19, including major mask-wearing.
USATODAY.com
Biden draws higher ratings than Trump in dueling town hallsMore Americans watched Biden on ABC than Trump on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC combined, according to Nielsen data.
CBS News
Tackling food insecurity in the U.S. as hunger grows due to COVID-19 panddemicMillions of Americans are living without adequate access to food, and with the surging number of cases of COVID-19 nationwide we are seeing growing issues with..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this