Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump is the QAnon president. And he's proud of it

WorldNews Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump is the QAnon president. And he's proud of itThere is something worse than Donald Trump’s takeover of the Republican party. Yes, even worse than a party that doesn’t take seriously a pandemic that has killed more than 217,000 Americans. Worse than a party that doesn’t care about locking up children in cages at the border or separating them...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon

President Donald Trump Refuses To Denounce QAnon 01:39

 During an NBC News town hall, President Donald Trump again declined to denounce the far-right conspiracy QAnon.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination [Video]

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination

[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published

US President Donald Trump row with Facebook escalates over Hunter Biden story

 Facebook's Sir Nick Clegg was involved in the controversial decision to reduce the social media distribution of a New York Post story which was based on the..
New Zealand Herald

Michigan plays key role in 2020 election

 After President Trump's surprising victory in Michigan in 2016, both candidates are paying special attention to the state in 2020. Janet Shamlian speaks to..
CBS News

President Trump carries on with rallies as health experts warn against large gatherings during pandemic

 President Trump is holding rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday, even as coronavirus cases surge in those states. Local officials and health experts..
CBS News

President Trump holds rally in Wisconsin as coronavirus cases surge

 President Trump is holding a rally Saturday in Rock County, Wisconsin, where COVID-19 cases are spiking. In Wisconsin, 26% of tests have come back positive...
CBS News

QAnon QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory

QAnon's JFK Jr. Conspiracy Theory Foiled, No Dallas Rally This Weekend

 A milestone day on QAnon's absurd conspiracy theory-filled calendar is about to be washed away like the BS it is -- because, no ... JFK Jr. is NOT coming back to..
TMZ.com

QAnon's conspiracy theories seep dangerously into the real world

 QAnon’s baseless conspiracy theories have repeatedly been debunked, but its ideas continue to spread online ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Jeff..
CBS News

From QAnon to 1994 crime bill: These questions from Trump, Biden town halls really lit up social media

 In two separate town halls held and streamed simultaneously hundreds of miles apart, both candidates had viral moments — for better or worse.
USATODAY.com

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

US election 2020: American lives that could be reshaped in weeks

 One law, 10 years on, and 23 million Americans whose healthcare access could change on 10 November.
BBC News

US and Italy – current and former COVID-19 epicenters – are worlds apart in pandemic approach

 From leaders on down, Italians have reacted very differently than Americans when it comes to COVID-19, including major mask-wearing.
USATODAY.com

Biden draws higher ratings than Trump in dueling town halls

 More Americans watched Biden on ABC than Trump on NBC, MSNBC and CNBC combined, according to Nielsen data.
CBS News

Tackling food insecurity in the U.S. as hunger grows due to COVID-19 panddemic

 Millions of Americans are living without adequate access to food, and with the surging number of cases of COVID-19 nationwide we are seeing growing issues with..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19 [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19

Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip from season 3 episode 15 - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19 - Seeking to juice his electoral chances after his botched response to the pandemic and his..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:21Published
A RALLY TO SUPPORT DONALD TRUMP [Video]

A RALLY TO SUPPORT DONALD TRUMP

A RALLY TO SUPPORT DONALD TRUMP

Credit: WKTVPublished
Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker [Video]

Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker

Making multiple false statements about this year's election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on his supporters to carefully watch polling locations. I am urging my supporters to go into..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this