Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with EvertonLIVERPOOL (England): Champions Liverpool were foiled by VAR as they were held to a 2-2 derby draw with at Goodison Park on Saturday after a late effort from Jordan Henderson was ruled out. Everton remained top of the table on 13 points, three ahead of Liverpool, after an incident-packed end to the 237th Merseyside derby. The game was locked at 2-2 after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 10th goal of the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

Everton v Liverpool: Premier League match preview 01:19

 Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare to face local rivals Liverpool in theMerseyside derby. Here are all the key statistics ahead of their PremierLeague clash on October 17.

Video assistant referee Video assistant referee

Everton fight back to hold Liverpool as late VAR offside denies champions winner

 Everton twice come from behind to draw with Liverpool and maintain their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
BBC News

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Brother of Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson dies with Covid

 Joe Anderson has said his brother, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, has died.
BBC News

'They were there for the taking' - could Merseyside derby history repeat itself 10 years on?

 A look at how the mood at Everton and Liverpool is very different to the last time the Toffees won a Merseyside derby, exactly 10 years ago.
BBC News

Everton can challenge Liverpool under Carlo Ancelotti - Jurgen Klopp

 Carlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

'The next proper challenger' - Everton can rival Liverpool, says Klopp

 Carlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Everton F.C. Everton F.C. Association football club in England

Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk [Video]

Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss Jordan Pickford challenge on Van Dijk

Everton and Liverpool bosses Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp discuss a heavychallenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Virgil Van Dijk duringthe Merseyside derby.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Virgil van Dijk injury is not good, says Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool draw with Everton

 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's knee injury is "not good", says the champions' manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Virgil van Dijk injury is not good says Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool draw with Everton

 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's knee injury is "not good", says the champions' manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

'Everton lucky but show grit in derby of chaos and controversy'

 Everton relied on luck to earn a point against Liverpool, but displayed a new-found grit, says BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty.
BBC News

Jordan Henderson Jordan Henderson English association football player

Jordan Henderson: From 'expensive flop' to Liverpool captain & Premier League champion

 From once being considered an expensive flop, Jordan Henderson has become a key figure in Liverpool's midfield. BBC Sport takes a closer look at how he has done..
BBC News

Goodison Park Goodison Park


Merseyside Merseyside County of England

Liverpool announced as 'very high' Covid alert region by Boris Johnson [Video]

Liverpool announced as 'very high' Covid alert region by Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson announced the closure of pubs and bars across Merseyside as hebattled to gain control over the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Liverpool set to face strictest England Covid rules

 Merseyside is expected to be the only part of England to face the tightest "Tier 3" restrictions.
BBC News

Covid rules: Merseyside to face strictest new lockdown measures

 Merseyside is expected to be the only part of England to face the tightest "Tier 3" restrictions.
BBC News

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Dominic Calvert-Lewin English association football player

Everton 2-2 Liverpool: Dominic Calvert-Lewin earns Toffees point

 Everton twice come from behind to draw with Liverpool and maintain their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales [Video]

Gareth Southgate praises debutants in easy victory over Wales

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all missing for the gamehaving breached Covid guidelines at the weekend. But, in their absence, thelikes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka shone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Calvert-Lewin: I've got no fear playing for England [Video]

Calvert-Lewin: I've got no fear playing for England

England and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin says that although he hasworked hard and waited a long time to play for England, he does not approachthe task with any fear.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

