Liverpool denied by VAR in derby draw with Everton
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL (England): Champions Liverpool were foiled by VAR as they were held to a 2-2 derby draw with at Goodison Park on Saturday after a late effort from Jordan Henderson was ruled out. Everton remained top of the table on 13 points, three ahead of Liverpool, after an incident-packed end to the 237th Merseyside derby. The game was locked at 2-2 after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 10th goal of the...
