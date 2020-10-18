Global  
 

Biden to Campaign in North Carolina, as Trump Plans a Rally in Nevada

NYTimes.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
President Trump on Sunday will campaign in the crucial battleground of Nevada, a state he hopes to flip from its 2016 results. Here’s the latest.
