Trump 'lock 'em all up' chant: Gov. Whitmer says it's inciting terrorism. Lara Trump says it's just rally 'fun.'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
"He was having fun at a Trump rally," said campaign adviser Lara Trump of the chant while Gov. Whitmer called the president's rhetoric "dangerous."
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Gov Baker Won't Be Voting For President Trump In 2020 Election

Gov Baker Won't Be Voting For President Trump In 2020 Election 00:28

 Gov. Charlie Baker's office clarified that he won't be supporting President Donald Trump in the election.

Trump predicts ‘red wave’ at mid-west rallies as polls show Biden ahead

 US President Donald Trump predicted “a red wave like you’ve never seen before,” as he held campaign rallies in the key mid-west states of Michigan and..
WorldNews

Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Included PT Cruiser Training, Feds Claim

 Some of the men who planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were apparently gearing up for war from inside the ultimate mom car of the 2000s -- this per..
TMZ.com

Trump rally crowd chants 'lock her up' about Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target of alleged kidnapping plot

 Gov. Whitmer responded to Trump's criticism during a rally in Michigan, posting that his was the kind of rhetoric that had put her family in danger.
USATODAY.com

Evidence presented in court against alleged Michigan militia members

 The U.S. Attorney's Office publicly released evidence on Friday in its case against six men charged in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Andrew..
CBS News

Presidential election 2020 cartoon gallery: Trump, Biden and more

 Presidential election 2020 cartoon gallery: A collection of editorial cartoons on Trump, Biden and the race for the White House
USATODAY.com

John Fogerty Demands Donald Trump Stop Playing 'Fortunate Son'

 John Fogerty is outraged President Trump is playing one of his very personal songs at campaign rallies, because the song actually takes aim at people like him...
TMZ.com

Reince Priebus says he's "not at all" worried that Trump could lose

 Former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus says the election "is something that's going to come down to the wire.
CBS News

Trump Runs the Kind of Campaign He Likes, but Not the One He Might Need

 With little time left to change the trajectory of the race, there is a large gulf separating the president’s experience of the campaign from the more sobering..
NYTimes.com

Lara Trump, Fox News host Chris Wallace spar over president's family removing masks at first debate

 "Did you think, Lara, that the rules that applied to everybody else in that hall didn't apply to you?" Chris Wallace asked.
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign's pitch to women voters: Let's get back to pre-pandemic 'normal'

 With polls showing Trump's support cratering with women, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump is courting them with a pledge to restore pre-pandemic normal.
USATODAY.com

