October 10 saw Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) losing a winnings match by 2 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on the...

IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap latest update: DC on top, RR's play-off chances now mathematical Delhi Capitals are on top of the IPL 2020 points table after their 46-run win against Rajasthan Royals and they are in a good position to become the first team...

DNA 1 week ago