IPL 2020: KL Rahul ahead in Orange Cap race, Kagiso Rabada leads for Purple Cap

Mid-Day Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul scored 46 on Friday to stay ahead in the race for the Orange Cap, which is given to the top run-getter in the tournament.

Rahul now has 641 runs in the tournament and is 170 runs ahead of his nearest competitor Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC), who has 471 runs.

David Warner of...
